Comparing Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) & Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMESQ)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -8.51% -1.21% -0.75% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Emerge Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $673.27 million 3.71 -$99.56 million ($0.13) -36.31 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

Hecla Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hecla Mining and Emerge Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 7 3 0 2.30 Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus target price of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Emerge Energy Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and Hollister and Midas mines located in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

