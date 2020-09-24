Comparing Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (NYSE:CNRFF)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67 Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.96%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 26.48% 25.31% 4.79% Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 8.71% 4.83% 3.09%

Volatility and Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 3.61 $226.70 million $3.12 4.59 Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $399.28 million 0.41 $36.56 million N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Consorcio Ara SAB de CV on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

