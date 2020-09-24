Comparing Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) & HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR)

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robert Half International and HeadHunter Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International $6.07 billion 0.97 $454.43 million $3.90 13.23 HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 9.14 $22.44 million $0.77 29.87

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. Robert Half International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Robert Half International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Robert Half International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Robert Half International and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International 2 6 1 0 1.89 HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robert Half International presently has a consensus price target of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Robert Half International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Robert Half International is more favorable than HeadHunter Group.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half International and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International 6.42% 32.24% 15.75% HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19%

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Robert Half International pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Robert Half International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HeadHunter Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Robert Half International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Robert Half International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robert Half International beats HeadHunter Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing freelance and project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment candidates. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

