Compound (COMP) Price Hits $139.77 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $358.00 million and approximately $81.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $139.77 or 0.01313063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000546 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

