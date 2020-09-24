Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) Insider Purchases £43,000 in Stock

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,187.12).

James(Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, James(Jim) Mellon acquired 75,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

On Friday, August 14th, James(Jim) Mellon bought 125,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £63,750 ($83,300.67).

On Thursday, July 9th, James(Jim) Mellon purchased 400,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($198,614.92).

Shares of CNR stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.86. Condor Gold PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 62 ($0.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and a PE ratio of -35.77.

About Condor Gold

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

