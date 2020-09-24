Constellation Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.61 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. Constellation has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $118,045.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

