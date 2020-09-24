Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops One Day Volume of $4.35 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $90.29 or 0.00846742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.01470904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.