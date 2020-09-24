Cream Price Up 73.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. Cream has a total market capitalization of $36,006.87 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.88 or 0.99602099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00632742 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.01288122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005440 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00109510 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

