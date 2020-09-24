Critical Analysis: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) vs. Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Covalon Technologies and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DCC 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and DCC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 0.93 -$6.88 million N/A N/A DCC $18.77 billion 0.39 $312.14 million $4.60 17.78

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Summary

DCC beats Covalon Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing service to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; and beauty products, including skin care, hair care, bath, and body products. This segment provides generic pharmaceuticals, including solid dose, injectable, and inhaler products across a range of therapy areas, including beta lactam and other antibiotics, respiratory, pain management, hematology, addiction, and emergency medicine; and medical devices and consumables in the areas of wound care, electrodes, diathermy, anaesthesia, endovascular, cardiology and IV access, minimally invasive surgery, and diagnostics. Its DCC Technology segment sells a range of computing products, including tablets, notebooks, and PC's; communications products, such as smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communications; and servers and storage, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables, as well as consumer technology products comprising gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, consumer electronics, and accessories to retailers, etailers, and resellers. This segment also offers supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Stampede Presentation Products, Inc operates as a subsidiary of DCC plc.

