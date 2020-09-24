Critical Analysis: Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Erin Energy and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 30.64%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erin Energy and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Erin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

Erin Energy has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erin Energy beats Valaris on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

