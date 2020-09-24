Critical Review: United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) & Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United-Guardian and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 33.07% 39.88% 34.11% Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United-Guardian and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $13.60 million 5.04 $4.76 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.10 $39.40 million $0.09 201.33

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of United-Guardian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Natura &Co on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL FA, and LUBRAJEL BA, which are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent for use in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. United-Guardian, Inc. also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products. The company markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. United-Guardian, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

