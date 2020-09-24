Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,200.23

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,200.23 and traded as high as $6,224.00. Croda International shares last traded at $6,212.00, with a volume of 215,322 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($52.59) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,985 ($65.14).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,988.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,200.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 39.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

