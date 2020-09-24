Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $33,060.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.