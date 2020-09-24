Cryptonex Price Hits $1.64 (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00015342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a market cap of $91.52 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00230767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01455995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00207067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.