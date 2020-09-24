CryptoPing (PING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,671.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $8,671.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00230234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.01446810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00207550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

