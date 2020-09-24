CryptoPing (PING) Price Up 40.9% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $9,571.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00228925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00083818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01473893 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00199908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000668 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

