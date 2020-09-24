CUTcoin Price Down 3.4% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $13,906.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 118,496,817 coins and its circulating supply is 114,496,817 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

