CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.22

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 3248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.