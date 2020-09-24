Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report sales of $3.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $19.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 million to $36.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.18 million, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $84.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,974. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 727,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.46. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

