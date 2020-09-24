DA Davidson Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $54.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.26. 5,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,599. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,630 shares of company stock worth $15,511,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

