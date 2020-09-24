Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $6.43. Danaos shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 140,470 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Danaos worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.