DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $62,278.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,662.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.61 or 0.02031447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00678140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

