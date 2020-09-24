Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by 53.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

