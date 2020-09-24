Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0009

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $920,513.63 and approximately $39,851.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.73 or 0.04560036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.