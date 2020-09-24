Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.35. 646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Daxor Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

