Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. 11,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 25,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Well Done LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.