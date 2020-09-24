De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get De La Rue alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79.

De La Rue Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.