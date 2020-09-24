DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $495,835.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003672 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000512 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

