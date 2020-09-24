DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $290,504.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.