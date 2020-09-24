Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 60,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 46,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's investigational products include melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

