Dent (DENT) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dent has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $453,400.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BitForex, Liquid, Lykke Exchange, Binance, LATOKEN, FCoin, WazirX, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Allbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

