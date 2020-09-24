Dero (DERO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589,188.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $589,188.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00005763 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,037,277 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

