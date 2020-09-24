Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.28

Shares of Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $265.28 and traded as high as $302.00. Dialight shares last traded at $302.50, with a volume of 16,811 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Dialight from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $98.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.28.

Dialight (LON:DIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX (9.50) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dialight Plc will post 5524.9999296 EPS for the current year.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

