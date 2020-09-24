Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 1-Day Volume Hits $20.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $303,340.39 and approximately $20.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00861121 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003572 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

