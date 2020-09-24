Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops One Day Volume of $13.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $312,825.48 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00854035 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

