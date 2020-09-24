Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0307 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.01444613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

