DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $65.46 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $59,532.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $65.46 or 0.00613826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitbns, Cobinhood and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.01472412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00204629 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 149,269 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, BigONE, Huobi, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

