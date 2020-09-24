DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) Trading Down 2.3%

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A ORD (TSE:DF) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 20,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 36,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.06.

About DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.