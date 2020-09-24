Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of DC opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -6.49. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

