DMM: Governance Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $2.07 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.33 or 0.04514136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com.

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

