DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $214,174.92

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $214,174.92 and approximately $180.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009827 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

