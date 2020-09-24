Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Carter’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 3.57% 25.14% 6.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Carter’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 0.75 $4.13 million N/A N/A Carter’s $3.52 billion 1.08 $263.80 million $6.46 13.43

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dunxin Financial and Carter’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter’s 0 2 6 0 2.75

Carter’s has a consensus price target of $95.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Summary

Carter’s beats Dunxin Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; play clothes comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding and swimwear products, cribs, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry and outerwear goods, paper goods, socks, and toys. The company's OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes that include denim apparel, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, and bodysuits for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, footwear, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. In addition, the company provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid's bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. As of December 29, 2018, it operated 844 stores in the United States, 188 stores in Canada, and 42 stores in Mexico, as well as approximately 17,000 wholesale stores, including department stores, national chain stores, specialty stores, and discount retailers in the United States. The company also sells its products through e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, and China, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

