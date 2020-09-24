Dusk Network Trading Down 15.9% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $414,581.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.73 or 0.04560036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

