E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.61

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 55835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.