Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

