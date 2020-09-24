East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Director Purchases $97,600.00 in Stock

East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Director William A. Fustos bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William A. Fustos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, William A. Fustos bought 2,000 shares of East Resources Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $20,160.00.

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,999. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

