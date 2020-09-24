Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.06

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Echostar by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 730,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Echostar by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,535,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,790,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,906,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.