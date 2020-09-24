EDC Blockchain [old] Hits Market Cap of $4.96 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $5.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,717.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.33 or 0.02009071 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00677811 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

