El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. El Nino Ventures shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

El Nino Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

