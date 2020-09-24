Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Elbit Imaging Ltd (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.19. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 5,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Elbit Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

